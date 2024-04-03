Alternatives to popular CLI tools: chmod

This article spotlights alternative tools to chmod, software that changes file mode bits.
The software featured here is free and open source. All tools provide a command-line interface (CLI) unless otherwise stated.
|Alternatives to chmod
|chmod-cli
|Effortlessly generate chmod commands
|setfacl
|Set file access control lists
- The mkdir command has an option to set the permissions when its being created.
- The install command also has an option to set the permissions for files being created.
Are we missing any open source alternatives to chmod? Please share.
All the CLI tools in this series.
|Alternatives to CLI tools
|age // awk // bc // cal // cat // cd // chmod // cksum // cloc // cmp // compress // cp // cron // curl // cut // date // dd // df // diff // dig // du // find // ftp // grep // gzip // hexdump // history // jq // kill // less // locate // ls // lsof // make // man // more // mv / ping // ps // psql // rename // rm // sed // split // ssh // strings // sudo // sysctl // talk // tar // telnet // time // top // touch // traceroute // tree // uname // uniq // uptime // vi // watch // Wget // who // whois // xargs
|Read our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.
The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.
There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.