Documentation

Alternatives to popular CLI tools: chmod

CLI, Utilities

This article spotlights alternative tools to chmod, software that changes file mode bits.

Man page for chmod

The software featured here is free and open source. All tools provide a command-line interface (CLI) unless otherwise stated.

Alternatives to chmod
chmod-cliEffortlessly generate chmod commands
setfaclSet file access control lists
  • The mkdir command has an option to set the permissions when its being created.
  • The install command also has an option to set the permissions for files being created.
Are we missing any open source alternatives to chmod? Please share.
0
Are there any other open source alternatives to chmod?x

All the CLI tools in this series.

Alternatives to CLI tools
age // awk // bc // cal // cat // cd // chmod // cksum // cloc // cmp // compress // cp // cron // curl // cut // date // dd // df // diff // dig // du // find // ftp // grep // gzip // hexdump // history // jq // kill // less // locate // ls // lsof // make // man // more // mv / ping // ps // psql // rename // rm // sed // split // ssh // strings // sudo // sysctl // talk // tar // telnet // time // top // touch // traceroute // tree // uname // uniq // uptime // vi // watch // Wget // who // whois // xargs
Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments