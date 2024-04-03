Alternatives to popular CLI tools: chmod

This article spotlights alternative tools to chmod, software that changes file mode bits.

The software featured here is free and open source. All tools provide a command-line interface (CLI) unless otherwise stated.

Alternatives to chmod chmod-cli Effortlessly generate chmod commands setfacl Set file access control lists

The mkdir command has an option to set the permissions when its being created.

The install command also has an option to set the permissions for files being created.

0 x Are there any other open source alternatives to chmod? Are we missing any open source alternatives to chmod? Please share.

