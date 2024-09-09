Alternatives to popular CLI tools: fdisk

This article spotlights alternative tools to fdisk, a utility that lets you manipulate the disk partition table.

The software featured here is free and open source. All tools provide a command-line interface (CLI).

Alternatives to fdisk Parted Consists of a library, libparted, and a command-line front-end, parte GPT fdisk Set of text-mode partitioning tools cfdisk Provides basic partitioning functionality with a user-friendly curses-based interface

If you’re looking for software with a graphical user interface, check out this roundup.

0 x Are we missing any CLI alternatives to fdisk? Are we missing any open source CLI alternatives to fdisk?

