Alternatives to popular CLI tools: fdisk

CLI, System Software

This article spotlights alternative tools to fdisk, a utility that lets you manipulate the disk partition table.

Man page for fdisk

The software featured here is free and open source. All tools provide a command-line interface (CLI).

Alternatives to fdisk
PartedConsists of a library, libparted, and a command-line front-end, parte
GPT fdiskSet of text-mode partitioning tools
cfdiskProvides basic partitioning functionality with a user-friendly curses-based interface

If you’re looking for software with a graphical user interface, check out this roundup.

Are we missing any open source CLI alternatives to fdisk?
0
Are we missing any CLI alternatives to fdisk?x

All the CLI tools in this series.

Alternatives to CLI tools
age // awk // bc // cal // cat // cd // chmod // cksum // cloc // cmp // compress // cp // cron // curl // cut // date // dd // df // diff // dig // du // fdisk // find // ftp // grep // gzip // hexdump // history // jq // kill // less // locate // ls // lsof // make // man // more // mv / ping // ps // psql // rename // rm // sed // split // ssh // strings // sudo // sysctl // tail // talk // tar // telnet // time // top // touch // traceroute // tree // uname // uniq // uptime // vi // watch // Wget // who // whois // xargs
Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Please read our FAQ before making a comment.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments