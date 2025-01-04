Alternatives to popular CLI tools: history

This article spotlights alternative tools to history.

The software featured here is free and open source. All tools provide a command-line interface (CLI) unless otherwise stated.

Alternatives to history McFly Excellent replacement for Bash’s ctrl-r functionality Atuin Replaces your existing shell history with a SQLite database HSTR Bash and zsh shell history suggest box Bevel Command line history in an SQLite database hiSHtory Better shell history

