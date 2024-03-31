Alternatives to popular CLI tools: uptime

This article spotlights alternative tools to uptime, a utility which tells you how long the system has been running.

The software featured here is free and open source. All tools provide a command-line interface (CLI).

Alternatives to uptime tuptime Report the historical and statistical real time of the system ruptime Poor man’s ruptime w The header show how long the system has been running top top's header also shows this information who With the -b flag who shows the date and time the system was last started journalctl With the --list-boots flag uptimed Uptime record daemon downtimed System downtime monitoring and reporting tool lastwake Wake/suspend time system journal analyzer

