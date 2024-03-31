Alternatives to popular CLI tools: uptime

This article spotlights alternative tools to uptime, a utility which tells you how long the system has been running.
The software featured here is free and open source. All tools provide a command-line interface (CLI).
|Alternatives to uptime
|tuptime
|Report the historical and statistical real time of the system
|ruptime
|Poor man’s ruptime
|w
|The header show how long the system has been running
|top
|top's header also shows this information
|who
|With the
-b flag who shows the date and time the system was last started
|journalctl
|With the
--list-boots flag
|uptimed
|Uptime record daemon
|downtimed
|System downtime monitoring and reporting tool
|lastwake
|Wake/suspend time system journal analyzer
Have we missed any open source alternatives to uptime? Please let us know!
