Alternatives to popular CLI tools: uptime

This article spotlights alternative tools to uptime, a utility which tells you how long the system has been running.

The software featured here is free and open source. All tools provide a command-line interface (CLI).

Alternatives to uptime
tuptimeReport the historical and statistical real time of the system
ruptimePoor man’s ruptime
wThe header show how long the system has been running
toptop's header also shows this information
whoWith the -b flag who shows the date and time the system was last started
journalctlWith the --list-boots flag
uptimedUptime record daemon
downtimedSystem downtime monitoring and reporting tool
lastwakeWake/suspend time system journal analyzer
Have we missed any open source alternatives to uptime? Please let us know!
All the CLI tools in this series.

age // awk // bc // cal // cat // cd // cksum // cloc // cmp // compress // cp // cron // curl // cut // date // dd // df // diff // dig // du // find // ftp // grep // gzip // hexdump // history // jq // kill // less // locate // ls // lsof // make // man // more // mv / ping // ps // psql // rename // rm // sed // split // ssh // strings // sudo // sysctl // talk // tar // telnet // time // top // touch // traceroute // tree // uname // uniq // uptime // vi // watch // Wget // who // whois // xargs
