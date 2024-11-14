15 Best Free and Open Source Replacements for du

du (abbreviated from disk usage) is a standard program used to estimate file space usage—space used under a particular directory or files on a file system.

du is part of coreutils, a package of software containing implementations for many of the basic tools, such as cat, ls, and rm, which are used on Unix-like operating systems.

If you execute du without any options it will output the sizes of all files starting in your current directory and all subdirectories of your current directory.

There are lots of budding developers who have developed software to improve on du in a number of regards. The tools featured here are all command line tools or ncurses interface.

We make the following recommendations captured in our ratings chart.

You might be aware that Duc comes with a number of user interfaces for querying the system. It can be used on the console with a command line or ncurses interface, on graphical desktops with an X or OpenGL GUI, or over the web using the CGI interface.

Let's explore the 15 'du' tools at hand.

du alternatives Programming Language License dust Rust Apache License 2.0 duf Go MIT License Duc C GNU Lesser General Public License v3 Ncdu C GNU GPL v2.0 License gdu Go MIT License dua Rust MIT License dutree Rust GNU General Public License v3 erdtree Rust MIT License vizex Python MIT License godu Go MIT License pdu Rust Apache License 2.0 tdu Go GNU General Public License v2 dirstat-rs Rust MIT License diskonaut Rust MIT License cdu Perl GNU General Public License v2.0

