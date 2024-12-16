15 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Diff Tools

File comparison compares the contents of computer files, finding their common contents and their differences. The result of the comparison is often known as a diff.

diff is also the name of a famous console based file comparison utility that outputs the differences between two files. The diff utility was developed in the early 1970s on the Unix operating system.

Typically, diff is used to show the changes between two versions of the same file. Modern implementations also support binary files.

Console-based applications are light on system resources (very useful on low specified machines), are often faster and more efficient than their graphical counterparts, they do not stop working when X is restarted, and are perfect for scripting purposes.

When designed well, console-based applications offer a surprisingly improvement in productivity. The applications are leaner, faster, easier to maintain, and remove the need to install a whole raft of libraries.

We make the following recommendations. A good range of tools are available. They are all free and open source goodness.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 15 useful terminal-based diff tools. Graphical diff tools are covered in a separate Group Test.

Now let’s scrutinize the 15 tools at hand. For each utility we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, screenshots, together with links to relevant resources.

Terminal-Based Diff Tools difftastic Structural diff tool that compares files based on their syntax diff-so-fancy Attractive diffs with diff-highlight and more delta Viewer for git and diff output icdiff An improved colored diff diffoscope In-depth comparison of files, archives, and directories colordiff Wrapper for diff with pretty syntax highlighting ydiff Tool to view colored, incremental diff in a version controlled workspace diffr Word-by-word diff highlighting utility dyff diff tool for YAML files Wdiff Wordwise implementation of diff dwdiff diff program that operates at the word level diff2html-cli Generate HTML diffs dirdiff Compute the differences between two directories csv-diff Diffing CSV and JSON files csvdiff Fast diff tool for comparing CSV files

0 x Alternatives to diff? Have we missed any open source alternatives to diff? Please let us know!

All the CLI tools in this series.

Alternatives to CLI tools age // awk // bc // cal // cat // cd // chmod // cksum // cloc // cmp // compress // cp // cron // curl // cut // date // dd // df // diff // dig // du // fdisk // find // ftp // grep // gzip // hexdump // history // jq // kill // less // locate // ls // lsof // make // man // more // mv / ping // ps // psql // rename // rm // sed // split // ssh // strings // sudo // sysctl // tail // talk // tar // telnet // time // top // touch // traceroute // tree // uname // uniq // uptime // vi // watch // Wget // who // whois // xargs