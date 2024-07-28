Alternatives to popular CLI tools: watch

This article spotlights alternative tools to watch.
The software featured here is free and open source.
|watch alternatives
|viddy
|Modern watch command. It features in our Top 100 TUI apps
|hwatch
|Results are scrollable and displayed. Also features in our Top 100 TUI apps
|watchexec
|Run a command when files in the current directory change
|neowatch
|Alternative to watch also written in Rust
|chokidar
|Watch file system changes
|watcher
|Watch files in a directory for changes
|wfh
|Rsync as you edit
|reflex
|Run a command when files change
|rwatch
|Rust implementation of watch
Have we missed any open source alternatives to watch? Please let us know!
All the CLI tools in this series.
A couple more to add buddy. There’s reflex and rwatch
Both now added, cheers matey.