Monitoring

Alternatives to popular CLI tools: watch

CLI, Utilities

This article spotlights alternative tools to watch.

watch command

The software featured here is free and open source.

watch alternatives
viddyModern watch command. It features in our Top 100 TUI apps
hwatchResults are scrollable and displayed. Also features in our Top 100 TUI apps
watchexecRun a command when files in the current directory change
neowatchAlternative to watch also written in Rust
chokidarWatch file system changes
watcherWatch files in a directory for changes
wfhRsync as you edit
reflexRun a command when files change
rwatchRust implementation of watch
Have we missed any open source alternatives to watch? Please let us know!
1
Other alternative tools to watchx

All the CLI tools in this series.

Alternatives to CLI tools
age // awk // bc // cal // cat // cd // chmod // cksum // cloc // cmp // compress // cp // cron // curl // cut // date // dd // df // diff // dig // du // find // ftp // grep // gzip // hexdump // history // jq // kill // less // locate // ls // lsof // make // man // more // mv / ping // ps // psql // rename // rm // sed // split // ssh // strings // sudo // sysctl // talk // tar // telnet // time // top // touch // traceroute // tree // uname // uniq // uptime // vi // watch // Wget // who // whois // xargs
Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tel
Tel
2 days ago
Have we missed any open source alternatives to watch? Please let us know!" Read more »

A couple more to add buddy. There’s reflex and rwatch

1
Reply