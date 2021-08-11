Essential System Tools: dust – more intuitive version of du

This is the latest in our series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small, indispensable utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table in the Summary section. article.
The Command Line Interface (CLI) is a way of interacting with your computer. To harness all the power of Linux, it’s highly recommended mastering the interface. It’s true the CLI is often perceived as a barrier for users migrating to Linux, particularly if they’re grown up using GUI software exclusively. While Linux rarely forces anyone to use the CLI, some tasks are better suited to this method of interaction, offering inducements like superior scripting opportunities, remote access, and being far more frugal with a computer’s resources.
dust gives an instant overview of which directories are using disk space. Its name derives from the du command and that dust is written in Rust. dust is intended to be more intuitive than du. Like du, it’s published under an open source license.
Installation
On a vanilla installation of Ubuntu 21.04, we first need to install cargo. That’s the Rust package manager. The software downloads your Rust package’s dependencies, compiles your packages, makes distributable packages, and uploads them to crates.io, the Rust community’s package registry.
cargo is available as a regular Ubuntu package or a snap. We chose to install the former:
$ sudo apt install cargo
Now we can proceed and install dust using cargo, with the command:
$ cargo install du-dust
By default du-dust is installed to ~/.cargo/bin
That directory isn’t in our PATH. PATH is an environment variable specifying a set of directories where executable programs are located. Let’s permanently add ~/.cargo/bin to our PATH. Fire up nano or whatever text editor you prefer and edit the .bashrc file.
$ nano ~/.bashrc
At the end of the file, add the line:
export PATH=$PATH:/home/user_name/.cargo/bin
Replace user_name with your username.
Save the file and exit. At the shell, enter the command:
$ source ~/.bashrc
Instead of the source command, you can log out and log into a new shell.
We are now ready to run dust.
