Essential System Tools: HyFetch – neofetch with LGBTQ+ pride flags

This is the latest in our series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table in the summary section.

We’ve previously included neofetch in this series. Neofetch is a command-line interface system information script designed to capture information about your system and display it in an aesthetic and visually pleasing way. Given that neofetch’s last update was back in August 2020 and its developer has archived its GitHub repository, we’ve removed it from the Essential System Tools series.

We now include HyFetch in the series. HyFetch is a fork of neofetch that displays distro ASCII art in LGBTQ+ pride colours. This script displays information about your Linux system, such as the number of installed packages, OS and kernel version, active GTK theme, CPU info, and used/available memory. It’s written in Python and published under an open source license.

Installation

We tested HyFetch in Manjaro, an Arch-based Linux distribution. There’s a package in Manjaro’s Official Repositories which makes installation a simple affair. We’re installing HyFetch using Pamac, Manjaro’s Package Manager.

HyFetch installation in Manjaro

Configuration

After installation and running the program for the first time, we’re presented with a few configuration choices. First, we asked to choose a flag. The image shows some of the flag presets that are available. We went with the default option (rainbow).

HyFetch colours

Next, chose the colour brightness.

HyFetch colour brightness

And now we can choose a colour arrangement.

HyFetch colour arrangement

We’re now asked to save our configuration options.

Configuration

In action

Here’s the output of HyFetch with our chosen configuration.

Example output of HyFetch

Summary

HyFetch is a very useful tool. It’s actively maintained and nicely fills the void left by neofetch.

Hyfetch also has the ability to integrate with other system info tools, such as fastfetch, to use them to gather info that is then displayed through hyfetch.

The image below shows the available options.

HyFetch options

Website: github.com/hykilpikonna/hyfetch
Support:
Developer: Dylan Araps
License: MIT License

HyFetch is written in Python. Learn Python with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

All the essential tools in this series:

Essential System Tools
AlacrittyInnovative, hardware-accelerated terminal emulator
BleachBitSystem cleaning software. Quick and easy way to service your computer
bottomGraphical process/system monitor for the terminal
btop++Monitor usage and stats for CPU, memory, disks, network and processes
catfishVersatile file searching software
ClonezillaPartition and disk cloning software
CPU-XSystem profiler with both a GUI and text-based
CzkawkaFind duplicate files, big files, empty files, similar images, and much more
ddrescueData recovery tool, retrieving data from failing drives as safely as possible
dustMore intuitive version of du written in Rust
f3Detect and fix counterfeit flash storage
Fail2banBan hosts that cause multiple authentication errors
fdupesFind or delete duplicate files
FirejailRestrict the running environment of untrusted applications
GlancesCross-platform system monitoring tool written in Python
GPartedResize, copy, and move partitions without data
GreenWithEnvyNVIDIA graphics card utility
gtopSystem monitoring dashboard
gWakeOnLANTurn machines on through Wake On LAN
hyperfineCommand-line benchmarking tool
HyFetchSystem information tool written in Python
inxiCommand-line system information tool that's a time-saver for everyone
journalctlQuery and display messages from the journal
kmonManage Linux kernel modules with this text-based tool
KrusaderAdvanced, twin-panel (commander-style) file manager
NmapNetwork security tool that builds a "map" of the network
nmonSystems administrator, tuner, and benchmark tool
nnnPortable terminal file manager that's amazingly frugal
petSimple command-line snippet manager
PingnooGraphical representation for traceroute and ping output
ps_memAccurate reporting of software's memory consumption
SMCMulti-featured system monitor written in Python
TimeshiftReliable system restore tool
QDirStatQt-based directory statistics
QJournalctlGraphical User Interface for systemd’s journalctl
TLPMust-have tool for anyone running Linux on a notebook
UnisonConsole and graphical file synchronization software
VeraCryptStrong disk encryption software
VentoyCreate bootable USB drive for ISO, WIM, IMG, VHD(x), EFI files
WTFPersonal information dashboard for your terminal
1 Comment
Harry
Harry
1 day ago

A really useful script

