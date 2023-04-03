System Administration

Essential System Utilities: bottom – graphical process/system monitor for the terminal

CLI, Reviews, Software, System Software

Essential System Utilities is a series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems.

The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table at the bottom.

bottom is billed as a customizable cross-platform graphical process/system monitor for the terminal. The utility draws inspiration from gtop, gotop and htop, tools which will be familiar to seasoned LinuxLinks readers.

bottom is written in Rust and published under the MIT License.

Installation

We tested bottom with the Ubuntu and Arch distros. The project provides an official deb package for Ubuntu (Intel/AMD and ARM architectures), as well as a package for Arch.

On Ubuntu we installed the software with the commands:

$ curl -LO https://github.com/ClementTsang/bottom/releases/download/0.8.0/bottom_0.8.0_amd64.deb
$ sudo dpkg -i bottom_0.8.0_amd64.deb

And on Arch with the command:

$ sudo pacman -S bottom

If you’re running a different distro, you may find a convenient package. But in any event there’s a cross-platform snap available. And you can also install the software with cargo, Rust’s package manager.

If you don’t have cargo installed, you’ll first need to install it e.g on Debian/Ubuntu:

$ sudo apt install cargo

Now you can install bottom with the command:

$ cargo install bottom

This is cross-platform software. Besides Linux, bottom runs under macOS and Windows.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation
Page 3 – Summary

Complete list of articles in this series:

Essential System Tools
AlacrittyInnovative, hardware-accelerated terminal emulator
BleachBitSystem cleaning software. Quick and easy way to service your computer
bottomGraphical process/system monitor for the terminal
btop++Monitor usage and stats for CPU, memory, disks, network and processes
catfishVersatile file searching software
ClonezillaPartition and disk cloning software
CPU-XSystem profiler with both a GUI and text-based
CzkawkaFind duplicate files, big files, empty files, similar images, and much more
ddrescueData recovery tool, retrieving data from failing drives as safely as possible
dustMore intuitive version of du written in Rust
f3Detect and fix counterfeit flash storage
Fail2banBan hosts that cause multiple authentication errors
fdupesFind or delete duplicate files
FirejailRestrict the running environment of untrusted applications
GlancesCross-platform system monitoring tool written in Python
GPartedResize, copy, and move partitions without data
GreenWithEnvyNVIDIA graphics card utility
gtopSystem monitoring dashboard
gWakeOnLANTurn machines on through Wake On LAN
hyperfineCommand-line benchmarking tool
inxiCommand-line system information tool that's a time-saver for everyone
journalctlQuery and display messages from the journal
kmonManage Linux kernel modules with this text-based tool
KrusaderAdvanced, twin-panel (commander-style) file manager
NeofetchSystem information tool written in Bash
NmapNetwork security tool that builds a "map" of the network
nmonSystems administrator, tuner, and benchmark tool
nnnPortable terminal file manager that's amazingly frugal
petSimple command-line snippet manager
PingnooGraphical representation for traceroute and ping output
ps_memAccurate reporting of software's memory consumption
TimeshiftReliable system restore tool
QDirStatQt-based directory statistics
QJournalctlGraphical User Interface for systemd’s journalctl
TLPMust-have tool for anyone running Linux on a notebook
UnisonConsole and graphical file synchronization software
VeraCryptStrong disk encryption software
VentoyCreate bootable USB drive for ISO, WIM, IMG, VHD(x), EFI files
WTFPersonal information dashboard for your terminal

press again to reverse
Pages: 1 2 3

Share your Thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.