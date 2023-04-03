Essential System Utilities: bottom – graphical process/system monitor for the terminal

Essential System Utilities is a series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems.

The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table at the bottom.

bottom is billed as a customizable cross-platform graphical process/system monitor for the terminal. The utility draws inspiration from gtop, gotop and htop, tools which will be familiar to seasoned LinuxLinks readers.

bottom is written in Rust and published under the MIT License.

Installation

We tested bottom with the Ubuntu and Arch distros. The project provides an official deb package for Ubuntu (Intel/AMD and ARM architectures), as well as a package for Arch.

On Ubuntu we installed the software with the commands:

$ curl -LO https://github.com/ClementTsang/bottom/releases/download/0.8.0/bottom_0.8.0_amd64.deb

$ sudo dpkg -i bottom_0.8.0_amd64.deb

And on Arch with the command:

$ sudo pacman -S bottom

If you’re running a different distro, you may find a convenient package. But in any event there’s a cross-platform snap available. And you can also install the software with cargo, Rust’s package manager.

If you don’t have cargo installed, you’ll first need to install it e.g on Debian/Ubuntu:

$ sudo apt install cargo

Now you can install bottom with the command:

$ cargo install bottom

This is cross-platform software. Besides Linux, bottom runs under macOS and Windows.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Summary

Complete list of articles in this series:

Essential System Tools Alacritty Innovative, hardware-accelerated terminal emulator BleachBit System cleaning software. Quick and easy way to service your computer bottom Graphical process/system monitor for the terminal btop++ Monitor usage and stats for CPU, memory, disks, network and processes catfish Versatile file searching software Clonezilla Partition and disk cloning software CPU-X System profiler with both a GUI and text-based Czkawka Find duplicate files, big files, empty files, similar images, and much more ddrescue Data recovery tool, retrieving data from failing drives as safely as possible dust More intuitive version of du written in Rust f3 Detect and fix counterfeit flash storage Fail2ban Ban hosts that cause multiple authentication errors fdupes Find or delete duplicate files Firejail Restrict the running environment of untrusted applications Glances Cross-platform system monitoring tool written in Python GParted Resize, copy, and move partitions without data GreenWithEnvy NVIDIA graphics card utility gtop System monitoring dashboard gWakeOnLAN Turn machines on through Wake On LAN hyperfine Command-line benchmarking tool inxi Command-line system information tool that's a time-saver for everyone journalctl Query and display messages from the journal kmon Manage Linux kernel modules with this text-based tool Krusader Advanced, twin-panel (commander-style) file manager Neofetch System information tool written in Bash Nmap Network security tool that builds a "map" of the network nmon Systems administrator, tuner, and benchmark tool nnn Portable terminal file manager that's amazingly frugal pet Simple command-line snippet manager Pingnoo Graphical representation for traceroute and ping output ps_mem Accurate reporting of software's memory consumption Timeshift Reliable system restore tool QDirStat Qt-based directory statistics QJournalctl Graphical User Interface for systemd’s journalctl TLP Must-have tool for anyone running Linux on a notebook Unison Console and graphical file synchronization software VeraCrypt Strong disk encryption software Ventoy Create bootable USB drive for ISO, WIM, IMG, VHD(x), EFI files WTF Personal information dashboard for your terminal

press again to reverse