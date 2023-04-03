Essential System Utilities: bottom – graphical process/system monitor for the terminal

Essential System Utilities is a series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems.
The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table at the bottom.
bottom is billed as a customizable cross-platform graphical process/system monitor for the terminal. The utility draws inspiration from gtop, gotop and htop, tools which will be familiar to seasoned LinuxLinks readers.
bottom is written in Rust and published under the MIT License.
Installation
We tested bottom with the Ubuntu and Arch distros. The project provides an official deb package for Ubuntu (Intel/AMD and ARM architectures), as well as a package for Arch.
On Ubuntu we installed the software with the commands:
$ curl -LO https://github.com/ClementTsang/bottom/releases/download/0.8.0/bottom_0.8.0_amd64.deb
$ sudo dpkg -i bottom_0.8.0_amd64.deb
And on Arch with the command:
$ sudo pacman -S bottom
If you’re running a different distro, you may find a convenient package. But in any event there’s a cross-platform snap available. And you can also install the software with cargo, Rust’s package manager.
If you don’t have cargo installed, you’ll first need to install it e.g on Debian/Ubuntu:
$ sudo apt install cargo
Now you can install bottom with the command:
$ cargo install bottom
This is cross-platform software. Besides Linux, bottom runs under macOS and Windows.
Next page: Page 2 – In Operation
Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation
Page 3 – Summary
Complete list of articles in this series:
|Essential System Tools
|Alacritty
|Innovative, hardware-accelerated terminal emulator
|BleachBit
|System cleaning software. Quick and easy way to service your computer
|bottom
|Graphical process/system monitor for the terminal
|btop++
|Monitor usage and stats for CPU, memory, disks, network and processes
|catfish
|Versatile file searching software
|Clonezilla
|Partition and disk cloning software
|CPU-X
|System profiler with both a GUI and text-based
|Czkawka
|Find duplicate files, big files, empty files, similar images, and much more
|ddrescue
|Data recovery tool, retrieving data from failing drives as safely as possible
|dust
|More intuitive version of du written in Rust
|f3
|Detect and fix counterfeit flash storage
|Fail2ban
|Ban hosts that cause multiple authentication errors
|fdupes
|Find or delete duplicate files
|Firejail
|Restrict the running environment of untrusted applications
|Glances
|Cross-platform system monitoring tool written in Python
|GParted
|Resize, copy, and move partitions without data
|GreenWithEnvy
|NVIDIA graphics card utility
|gtop
|System monitoring dashboard
|gWakeOnLAN
|Turn machines on through Wake On LAN
|hyperfine
|Command-line benchmarking tool
|inxi
|Command-line system information tool that's a time-saver for everyone
|journalctl
|Query and display messages from the journal
|kmon
|Manage Linux kernel modules with this text-based tool
|Krusader
|Advanced, twin-panel (commander-style) file manager
|Neofetch
|System information tool written in Bash
|Nmap
|Network security tool that builds a "map" of the network
|nmon
|Systems administrator, tuner, and benchmark tool
|nnn
|Portable terminal file manager that's amazingly frugal
|pet
|Simple command-line snippet manager
|Pingnoo
|Graphical representation for traceroute and ping output
|ps_mem
|Accurate reporting of software's memory consumption
|Timeshift
|Reliable system restore tool
|QDirStat
|Qt-based directory statistics
|QJournalctl
|Graphical User Interface for systemd’s journalctl
|TLP
|Must-have tool for anyone running Linux on a notebook
|Unison
|Console and graphical file synchronization software
|VeraCrypt
|Strong disk encryption software
|Ventoy
|Create bootable USB drive for ISO, WIM, IMG, VHD(x), EFI files
|WTF
|Personal information dashboard for your terminal
press again to reverse