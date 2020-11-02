Essential System Utils

Excellent System Utilities: Ventoy – create bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files

Reviews, Software, System Software, Utilities

Essential System Utilities is a series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems.

The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table at the bottom.

This article looks at Ventoy, a versatile utility that creates a bootable USB drive for ISO (and other) files. A USB drive is formatted, and you install Ventoy once. Then you can copy ISO files to the USB drive and boot from it.

Installation

Download the compressed tarball from the project’s GitHub page. At the time of writing, the file is ventoy-1.0.27-linux.tar.gz. Extract the contents with the command:

$ tar zxvf ventoy-1.0.27-linux.tar.gz

Change into the newly created directory:

$ cd ventoy-1.0.27

Here’s a directory listing. We’re using a slightly older version.

Ventoy - directory listing

If the USB drive has more than 1 partition, you’ll first need to delete the partition(s). Make sure there’s no data on the USB drive that you need. Use a program such as GParted. Once done, we can then run the Ventoy2Disk.sh shell script to write the program to the USB drive.

$ sudo sh Ventoy2Disk.sh -i /dev/XXX

where /dev/XXX is the USB device you’re using as the bootable USB drive. In the example below, that’s /dev/sde.

Ventoy - write to USB drive

The USB drive is now divided into 2 partitions.

Ventoy - partitions

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation
Page 3 – Summary

Complete list of articles in this series:

Essential System Tools
ps_memAccurate reporting of software's memory consumption
gtopSystem monitoring dashboard
petSimple command-line snippet manager
AlacrittyInnovative, hardware-accelerated terminal emulator
inxiCommand-line system information tool that's a time-saver for everyone
BleachBitSystem cleaning software. Quick and easy way to service your computer
catfishVersatile file searching software
journalctlQuery and display messages from the journal
NmapNetwork security tool that builds a "map" of the network
ddrescueData recovery tool, retrieving data from failing drives as safely as possible
NeofetchSystem information tool written in Bash
TimeshiftSimilar to Windows' System Restore functionality, Time Machine Tool in Mac OS
GPartedResize, copy, and move partitions without data
ClonezillaPartition and disk cloning software
fdupesFind or delete duplicate files
KrusaderAdvanced, twin-panel (commander-style) file manager
nmonSystems administrator, tuner, and benchmark tool
f3Detect and fix counterfeit flash storage
QJournalctlGraphical User Interface for systemd’s journalctl
QDirStatQt-based directory statistics
FirejailRestrict the running environment of untrusted applications
VeraCryptStrong disk encryption software
UnisonConsole and graphical file synchronization software
hyperfineCommand-line benchmarking tool
TLPMust-have tool for anyone running Linux on a notebook
nnnPortable terminal file manager that's amazingly frugal
GlancesCross-platform system monitoring tool written in Python
CPU-XSystem profiler with both a GUI and text-based
VentoyCreate bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files
Share this article
Pages: 1 2 3

Share your Thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.