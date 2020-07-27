Excellent System Utilities: Glances – CLI curses-based monitoring tool

Essential System Utilities is a series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table in the summary section.
Glances is a cross-platform system monitoring tool written in Python.
We’ve already featured gtop in this series. Why feature an alternative? Because Linux is about freedom and having a genuine range of alternatives? Or it’s because Glances is an excellent tool for system administrators that offers a vast array of information all in one central place.
Installation
We’ve been running with Manjaro, an Arch-based distro. Installing glances on this distro is easy as there’s an official package for the program. It’s installed with the command:
$ sudo pacman -S glances
The system is running with an Nvidia graphics card. We also installed the python-py3nvml package.
$ sudo pacman -S python-py3nvml
py3nvml is a set of Python 3 compatible bindings to the NVIDIA Management Library. It can be used to query the state of the GPUs on your system.
Glances is a cross-platform tool. Besides Linux, there are packages for FreeBSD, macOS, Windows, and Android (you’ll need a rooted device for Android).
You don’t need a configuration file to use Glances, but it offers more settings.
Next page: Page 2 – In Operation
Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation
Page 3 – Summary
