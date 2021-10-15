Essential System Utils

Excellent System Utilities: Pingnoo – traceroute/ping analyser

Essential System Utilities is a series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems.

The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table at the bottom.

This article looks at Pingnoo, an open-source cross-platform application for analysing and measuring the round trip time (latency) between two hosts. It offers a graphical representation for traceroute and ping output.

Installation

We tested the software on Ubuntu. There’s a convenient package for Ubuntu which is installed with the command:

$ sudo dpkg -i ./pingnoo_2021.04.30-develop-ubuntu20.10_amd64.deb

On our system we had missing dependencies. Rather than manually installing these dependencies, it’s quickest to run the command:

$ sudo apt --fix-broken install

And then we just re-run the dpkg command.

$ sudo dpkg -i ./pingnoo_2021.04.30-develop-ubuntu20.10_amd64.deb

This package installs the pingnoo executable to /usr/local/bin/pingnoo. That directory isn’t in our PATH, but that’s trivial to fix.

To see all the files installed by the dpkg command, type:

$ dpkg -L pingnoo

Besides Ubuntu, the developer provides packages for Slackware, Fedora, Raspbian, as well as an AppImage.

AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application.AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

There’s also binaries available for Windows and Mac OS X if you still dabble with the devil (only joking, it’s good for morale).

Complete list of articles in this series:

Essential System Tools
ps_memAccurate reporting of software's memory consumption
gtopSystem monitoring dashboard
petSimple command-line snippet manager
AlacrittyInnovative, hardware-accelerated terminal emulator
inxiCommand-line system information tool that's a time-saver for everyone
BleachBitSystem cleaning software. Quick and easy way to service your computer
catfishVersatile file searching software
journalctlQuery and display messages from the journal
NmapNetwork security tool that builds a "map" of the network
ddrescueData recovery tool, retrieving data from failing drives as safely as possible
NeofetchSystem information tool written in Bash
TimeshiftSimilar to Windows' System Restore functionality, Time Machine Tool in Mac OS
GPartedResize, copy, and move partitions without data
ClonezillaPartition and disk cloning software
fdupesFind or delete duplicate files
KrusaderAdvanced, twin-panel (commander-style) file manager
nmonSystems administrator, tuner, and benchmark tool
f3Detect and fix counterfeit flash storage
QJournalctlGraphical User Interface for systemd’s journalctl
QDirStatQt-based directory statistics
FirejailRestrict the running environment of untrusted applications
VeraCryptStrong disk encryption software
UnisonConsole and graphical file synchronization software
hyperfineCommand-line benchmarking tool
TLPMust-have tool for anyone running Linux on a notebook
nnnPortable terminal file manager that's amazingly frugal
GlancesCross-platform system monitoring tool written in Python
CPU-XSystem profiler with both a GUI and text-based
VentoyCreate bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files
Fail2banBan hosts that cause multiple authentication errors
dustMore intuitive version of du written in Rust
PingnooGraphical representation for traceroute and ping output
