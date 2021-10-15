Excellent System Utilities: Pingnoo – traceroute/ping analyser

Essential System Utilities is a series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems.

The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table at the bottom.

This article looks at Pingnoo, an open-source cross-platform application for analysing and measuring the round trip time (latency) between two hosts. It offers a graphical representation for traceroute and ping output.

Installation

We tested the software on Ubuntu. There’s a convenient package for Ubuntu which is installed with the command:

$ sudo dpkg -i ./pingnoo_2021.04.30-develop-ubuntu20.10_amd64.deb

On our system we had missing dependencies. Rather than manually installing these dependencies, it’s quickest to run the command:

$ sudo apt --fix-broken install

And then we just re-run the dpkg command.

$ sudo dpkg -i ./pingnoo_2021.04.30-develop-ubuntu20.10_amd64.deb

This package installs the pingnoo executable to /usr/local/bin/pingnoo. That directory isn’t in our PATH, but that’s trivial to fix.

To see all the files installed by the dpkg command, type:

$ dpkg -L pingnoo

Besides Ubuntu, the developer provides packages for Slackware, Fedora, Raspbian, as well as an AppImage.

AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application.AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

There’s also binaries available for Windows and Mac OS X if you still dabble with the devil (only joking, it’s good for morale).

