Essential System Tools: Czkawka – data cleaner

This is the latest in our series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small, indispensable utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table in the Summary section.

Even though the cost of storage per GB continues to fall, it’s common for users to need to find and remove duplicates files. The process of finding and removing duplicates is time-consuming. Fortunately, there are a number of tools that are designed to remove the laborious nature of finding duplicates. We recommend fdupes, an excellent command-line tool. We know that many users prefer software with a graphical user interface.

Czkawka is an app that finds duplicate files, big files, empty files, similar images, and much more. Czkawka is free and open source software.

Installation

The project provides binaries for both its graphical user interface and command line interface.

There’s also an AppImage available. AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

There’s the full source code available if you prefer manually compiling.

And the project also provides binaries for Windows and macOS.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Summary

Complete list of articles in this series:

Essential System Tools ps_mem Accurate reporting of software's memory consumption gtop System monitoring dashboard pet Simple command-line snippet manager Alacritty Innovative, hardware-accelerated terminal emulator inxi Command-line system information tool that's a time-saver for everyone BleachBit System cleaning software. Quick and easy way to service your computer catfish Versatile file searching software journalctl Query and display messages from the journal Nmap Network security tool that builds a "map" of the network ddrescue Data recovery tool, retrieving data from failing drives as safely as possible Neofetch System information tool written in Bash Timeshift Similar to Windows' System Restore functionality, Time Machine Tool in Mac OS GParted Resize, copy, and move partitions without data Clonezilla Partition and disk cloning software fdupes Find or delete duplicate files Krusader Advanced, twin-panel (commander-style) file manager nmon Systems administrator, tuner, and benchmark tool f3 Detect and fix counterfeit flash storage QJournalctl Graphical User Interface for systemd’s journalctl QDirStat Qt-based directory statistics Firejail Restrict the running environment of untrusted applications VeraCrypt Strong disk encryption software Unison Console and graphical file synchronization software hyperfine Command-line benchmarking tool TLP Must-have tool for anyone running Linux on a notebook nnn Portable terminal file manager that's amazingly frugal Glances Cross-platform system monitoring tool written in Python CPU-X System profiler with both a GUI and text-based Ventoy Create bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files Fail2ban Ban hosts that cause multiple authentication errors dust More intuitive version of du written in Rust Pingnoo Graphical representation for traceroute and ping output Czkawka Find duplicate files, big files, empty files, similar images, and much more

