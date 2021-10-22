Essential System Tools: Czkawka – data cleaner

This is the latest in our series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small, indispensable utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table in the Summary section.
Even though the cost of storage per GB continues to fall, it’s common for users to need to find and remove duplicates files. The process of finding and removing duplicates is time-consuming. Fortunately, there are a number of tools that are designed to remove the laborious nature of finding duplicates. We recommend fdupes, an excellent command-line tool. We know that many users prefer software with a graphical user interface.
Czkawka is an app that finds duplicate files, big files, empty files, similar images, and much more. Czkawka is free and open source software.
Installation
The project provides binaries for both its graphical user interface and command line interface.
There’s also an AppImage available. AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.
There’s the full source code available if you prefer manually compiling.
And the project also provides binaries for Windows and macOS.
Next page: Page 2 – In Operation
Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation
Page 3 – Summary
Complete list of articles in this series:
|Essential System Tools
|ps_mem
|Accurate reporting of software's memory consumption
|gtop
|System monitoring dashboard
|pet
|Simple command-line snippet manager
|Alacritty
|Innovative, hardware-accelerated terminal emulator
|inxi
|Command-line system information tool that's a time-saver for everyone
|BleachBit
|System cleaning software. Quick and easy way to service your computer
|catfish
|Versatile file searching software
|journalctl
|Query and display messages from the journal
|Nmap
|Network security tool that builds a "map" of the network
|ddrescue
|Data recovery tool, retrieving data from failing drives as safely as possible
|Neofetch
|System information tool written in Bash
|Timeshift
|Similar to Windows' System Restore functionality, Time Machine Tool in Mac OS
|GParted
|Resize, copy, and move partitions without data
|Clonezilla
|Partition and disk cloning software
|fdupes
|Find or delete duplicate files
|Krusader
|Advanced, twin-panel (commander-style) file manager
|nmon
|Systems administrator, tuner, and benchmark tool
|f3
|Detect and fix counterfeit flash storage
|QJournalctl
|Graphical User Interface for systemd’s journalctl
|QDirStat
|Qt-based directory statistics
|Firejail
|Restrict the running environment of untrusted applications
|VeraCrypt
|Strong disk encryption software
|Unison
|Console and graphical file synchronization software
|hyperfine
|Command-line benchmarking tool
|TLP
|Must-have tool for anyone running Linux on a notebook
|nnn
|Portable terminal file manager that's amazingly frugal
|Glances
|Cross-platform system monitoring tool written in Python
|CPU-X
|System profiler with both a GUI and text-based
|Ventoy
|Create bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files
|Fail2ban
|Ban hosts that cause multiple authentication errors
|dust
|More intuitive version of du written in Rust
|Pingnoo
|Graphical representation for traceroute and ping output
|Czkawka
|Find duplicate files, big files, empty files, similar images, and much more