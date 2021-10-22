Essential System Utils

Essential System Tools: Czkawka – data cleaner

This is the latest in our series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small, indispensable utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table in the Summary section.

Even though the cost of storage per GB continues to fall, it’s common for users to need to find and remove duplicates files. The process of finding and removing duplicates is time-consuming. Fortunately, there are a number of tools that are designed to remove the laborious nature of finding duplicates. We recommend fdupes, an excellent command-line tool. We know that many users prefer software with a graphical user interface.

Czkawka is an app that finds duplicate files, big files, empty files, similar images, and much more. Czkawka is free and open source software.

Installation

The project provides binaries for both its graphical user interface and command line interface.

There’s also an AppImage available. AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

There’s the full source code available if you prefer manually compiling.

And the project also provides binaries for Windows and macOS.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation
Page 3 – Summary

Complete list of articles in this series:

Essential System Tools
ps_memAccurate reporting of software's memory consumption
gtopSystem monitoring dashboard
petSimple command-line snippet manager
AlacrittyInnovative, hardware-accelerated terminal emulator
inxiCommand-line system information tool that's a time-saver for everyone
BleachBitSystem cleaning software. Quick and easy way to service your computer
catfishVersatile file searching software
journalctlQuery and display messages from the journal
NmapNetwork security tool that builds a "map" of the network
ddrescueData recovery tool, retrieving data from failing drives as safely as possible
NeofetchSystem information tool written in Bash
TimeshiftSimilar to Windows' System Restore functionality, Time Machine Tool in Mac OS
GPartedResize, copy, and move partitions without data
ClonezillaPartition and disk cloning software
fdupesFind or delete duplicate files
KrusaderAdvanced, twin-panel (commander-style) file manager
nmonSystems administrator, tuner, and benchmark tool
f3Detect and fix counterfeit flash storage
QJournalctlGraphical User Interface for systemd’s journalctl
QDirStatQt-based directory statistics
FirejailRestrict the running environment of untrusted applications
VeraCryptStrong disk encryption software
UnisonConsole and graphical file synchronization software
hyperfineCommand-line benchmarking tool
TLPMust-have tool for anyone running Linux on a notebook
nnnPortable terminal file manager that's amazingly frugal
GlancesCross-platform system monitoring tool written in Python
CPU-XSystem profiler with both a GUI and text-based
VentoyCreate bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files
Fail2banBan hosts that cause multiple authentication errors
dustMore intuitive version of du written in Rust
PingnooGraphical representation for traceroute and ping output
CzkawkaFind duplicate files, big files, empty files, similar images, and much more
Pages: 1 2 3

