Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Wine – Part 21

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.
Part 20 of this series explored VirtualBox, virtualisation software that lets you run operating systems (including Windows) as a guest operating system. With VirtualBox you can therefore run Windows software on a Linux machine. There is another, and very different way, of running native Windows software. It’s called Wine.
Wine (originally an acronym for “Wine Is Not an Emulator”) is a free and open-source compatibility layer that aims to allow computer programs developed for Microsoft Windows to run on Unix-like operating systems including Linux.
The goal of Wine is to implement the Windows APIs fully or partially that are required by programs that the users of Wine wish to run on top of a Unix-like system. This is exceptionally difficult. The software has been in development for 28 years.
Wine lets you run many thousands of Windows programs with varying degrees of success. Software that runs well include Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, and many games such as World of Warcraft, StarCraft, and Team Fortress 2.
If you install Wine from the official Ubuntu repositories you’ll get an old version of Wine. Instead, follow these steps:
We need to enable 32 bit architecture as we’re running 64 bit Ubuntu.
$ sudo dpkg --add-architecture i386
Download and add the repository key with the commands:
$ wget -nc https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/winehq.key
$ sudo apt-key add winehq.key
Next, we need to add the project’s repository.
$ sudo add-apt-repository 'deb https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/ubuntu/ hirsute main'
Press ENTER to continue.
Now update our system with the command:
$ sudo apt update
We’ll install the stable branch of Wine with the command:
$ sudo apt install --install-recommends winehq-stable
There’s also a development branch and a staging branch, but we recommend you start with the stable branch.
Page 2 – Install and run Windows software
Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Install Wine
Page 2 – Install and run Windows software
All articles in this series:
|Linux For Starters: Your Guide to Linux
|Part 1
|What is Linux? Why use Linux? What do I need?
|Part 2
|Choose a Linux distribution meeting your specific needs and requirements.
|Part 3
|Make a bootable Ubuntu USB stick in Windows.
|Part 4
|We show you how to install Ubuntu 21.04 on your hard disk.
|Part 5
|Things to do after installing Ubuntu.
|Part 6
|Navigating your way around the Desktop.
|Part 7
|Updating the system, install new software.
|Part 8
|Open source replacements for proprietary Windows desktop software.
|Part 9
|Get started with the power and flexibility of the terminal.
|Part 10
|We cover the basics of files and permissions.
|Part 11
|Getting help from your system.
|Part 12
|Learn all about the file system.
|Part 13
|Manipulating files from the shell.
|Part 14
|Maintain your system with these simple tips.
|Part 15
|Managing users on your system.
|Part 16
|Explore different desktops to GNOME 3.
|Part 17
|Gaming on Linux.
|Part 18
|Protect your privacy with this guide.
|Part 19
|Access the Windows desktop from Linux using a remote desktop client.
|Part 20
|Set up a virtual machine running Ubuntu as the host and openSUSE as the guest.
|Part 21
|Wine lets you run Windows programs on Linux without emulation