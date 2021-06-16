Linux for Starters

Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – 8 Things to do after installing Ubuntu – Part 5

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.

After installing Ubuntu, you’re ready to use your new system. But there are some additional steps we recommend you first perform before using your new system. This article identifies 8 things you need to consider.

Let’s start with a no-brainer, an update of the system.

1. Update the System

When you boot to the graphical desktop for the first time, you’ll be asked to update the system. That’s because there are always updates released on a regular basis including security updates.

To update your system, click the Install Now button.

The Settings button takes you to the Updates section of Software & Updates. This lets you change things like the frequency of checking for updates.

Regular Updates
You can also update your system at any time by issuing the command in a terminal:

$ sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Next Page: Page 2 – Install Drivers

All articles in this series:

Linux For Starters
Part 1What is Linux? Why use Linux? What do I need?
Part 2Choose a Linux distribution meeting your specific needs and requirements.
Part 3Make a bootable Ubuntu USB stick in Windows.
Part 4We show you how to install Ubuntu 21.04 on your hard disk.
Part 5Things to do after installing Ubuntu
4 comments

    1. From independent surveys Ubuntu is the most popular Linux distro. Ignore the charts you see on some web sites that often have fairly obscure distros top. Their fanboys just vote them up using bots, partly because they are very passionate about them.

      Interestingly, Linus Torvalds (the creator of the Linux kernel) has never even tried Ubuntu.

