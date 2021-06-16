Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – 8 Things to do after installing Ubuntu – Part 5

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.

After installing Ubuntu, you’re ready to use your new system. But there are some additional steps we recommend you first perform before using your new system. This article identifies 8 things you need to consider.

Let’s start with a no-brainer, an update of the system.

1. Update the System

When you boot to the graphical desktop for the first time, you’ll be asked to update the system. That’s because there are always updates released on a regular basis including security updates.

To update your system, click the Install Now button.

The Settings button takes you to the Updates section of Software & Updates. This lets you change things like the frequency of checking for updates.

You can also update your system at any time by issuing the command in a terminal:

$ sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

All articles in this series:

Linux For Starters Part 1 What is Linux? Why use Linux? What do I need? Part 2 Choose a Linux distribution meeting your specific needs and requirements. Part 3 Make a bootable Ubuntu USB stick in Windows. Part 4 We show you how to install Ubuntu 21.04 on your hard disk. Part 5 Things to do after installing Ubuntu

