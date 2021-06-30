Linux for Starters

Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Installing Software – Part 7

Beginners, Desktop, Software

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.

In this article we introduce various ways to install software using a graphical interface.

Software Updater

On a fresh installation of Ubuntu 21.04, the system prompts us to update. The updates are handled by Software Updater.

This program updates installed software and their associated packages with important software updates for security or with recommended patches. It also informs users when updates are available, listing them in alphabetical order for users to choose which updates to install.

Software Updater

Let’s go ahead with the update by clicking the Install Now button.

Software Updater - Installing

The image above shows the update in progress. If we click on the > Details we can see each package being prepared and installed.

Software Updater - Details

The Software Updater can update the operating system to new versions which are released every six months for standard releases or every two years for Long Term Support releases.

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Software Updates
Page 2 – Ubuntu Software Application
Page 3 – Flatpak
Page 4 – AppImage

All articles in this series:

Linux For Starters
Part 1What is Linux? Why use Linux? What do I need?
Part 2Choose a Linux distribution meeting your specific needs and requirements.
Part 3Make a bootable Ubuntu USB stick in Windows.
Part 4We show you how to install Ubuntu 21.04 on your hard disk.
Part 5Things to do after installing Ubuntu.
Part 6Navigating your way around the Desktop.
Part 7Updating the system, install new software
