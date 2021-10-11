Linux for Starters

Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Running VirtualBox – Part 20

Beginners, Software

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.

In computing, virtualization refers to the act of creating a virtual version of something, including virtual computer hardware platforms, storage devices, and computer network resources.

We will walk you through setting up a virtual machine running openSUSE. The words host and guest distinguish the software running on the machine from the software that runs on the virtual machine. For the purpose of this article, the host machine is running Ubuntu, the guest machine is openSUSE.

Software like VirtualBox allocates parts of the CPU, RAM, storage disk, and other components so that a virtual machine can use them to run properly. The virtual OS thinks that it’s running on a real system, but it runs just like any other program on your computer.

VirtualBox has a wide variety of uses. For a newcomer to Linux it lets them test a variety of different distros without messing up their existing setup. Think of the operating system running in a safe, sandboxed environment,.

With virtualization, you want as much RAM as possible, as you need RAM for the host operating system and the guest(s) operating systems. While 8GB is sufficient for many desktop uses, it’s insufficient for virtualization. We only recommend using VirtualBox if your machine has more than 8GB of RAM. The faster and more powerful your PC, the more that virtualization offers.

Enable Virtualization in the BIOS

You may need to access your computer’s BIOS and enable virtualization. The exact steps depends on your specific hardware, but if you need this step, the general procedure to follow is along the lines:

  • Access the PC BIOS when you boot the machine. The BIOS key is set by your manufacturer and could be F10, F2, F12, F1, or DEL.
  • Find and enable Intel Virtualization Technology (VTx);
  • Enable Virtualization Technology for Directed I/O (VT-d);
  • Save the settings.

Page 2 – Download Guest OS / Install VirtualBox

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Set up host machine
Page 2 – Download Guest OS / Install VirtualBox
Page 3 – Create New Virtual Machine
Page 4 – Settings
Page 5 – Power on the Virtual Machine
Page 6 – Guest Additions
Page 7 – Snapshots & Cloning

All articles in this series:

Linux For Starters: Your Guide to Linux
Part 1What is Linux? Why use Linux? What do I need?
Part 2Choose a Linux distribution meeting your specific needs and requirements.
Part 3Make a bootable Ubuntu USB stick in Windows.
Part 4We show you how to install Ubuntu 21.04 on your hard disk.
Part 5Things to do after installing Ubuntu.
Part 6Navigating your way around the Desktop.
Part 7Updating the system, install new software.
Part 8Open source replacements for proprietary Windows desktop software.
Part 9Get started with the power and flexibility of the terminal.
Part 10We cover the basics of files and permissions.
Part 11Getting help from your system.
Part 12Learn all about the file system.
Part 13Manipulating files from the shell.
Part 14Maintain your system with these simple tips.
Part 15Managing users on your system.
Part 16Explore different desktops to GNOME 3.
Part 17Gaming on Linux.
Part 18Protect your privacy with this guide.
Part 19Access the Windows desktop from Linux using a remote desktop client.
Part 20Set up a virtual machine running Ubuntu as the host and openSUSE as the guest.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

