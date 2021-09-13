Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Gaming – Part 17

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.
“Can I game on it” is a frequently asked question we hear from Windows users toying with the idea of trying Linux for the first time. Well, the simple answer is yes!
In the eyes of many computer users, Linux is perceived as largely functional, mostly restricted to running servers, office tasks and web browsing. However, a wide and ever growing range of native Linux games are available, but given the range, there are a number of locations where you pick them up. Whatever type of game you like, there’s lots to choose from including the latest games as well as classics and remastered titles.
Ubuntu Software App
The obvious first port of call is the Ubuntu Software app. There’s a specific Gaming category where you’ll find lots of free and open source games.
The main virtue is that all the games are easy to install and there’s a good selection.
There’s way too many recommendations to list here. But here’s a few to get you started: 0ad (historical real time strategy), Xonotic (arena-style first person shooter), and Hedgewars (amusing turn-based artillery with fighting hedgehogs).
Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Ubuntu Software App
Page 2 – Steam Store
Page 3 – Emulators and more
All articles in this series:
|Linux For Starters
|Part 1
|What is Linux? Why use Linux? What do I need?
|Part 2
|Choose a Linux distribution meeting your specific needs and requirements.
|Part 3
|Make a bootable Ubuntu USB stick in Windows.
|Part 4
|We show you how to install Ubuntu 21.04 on your hard disk.
|Part 5
|Things to do after installing Ubuntu.
|Part 6
|Navigating your way around the Desktop.
|Part 7
|Updating the system, install new software.
|Part 8
|Open source replacements for proprietary Windows desktop software.
|Part 9
|Get started with the power and flexibility of the terminal.
|Part 10
|We cover the basics of files and permissions.
|Part 11
|Getting help from your system.
|Part 12
|Learn all about the file system.
|Part 13
|Manipulating files from the shell.
|Part 14
|Maintain your system with these simple tips.
|Part 15
|Managing users on your system.
|Part 16
|Explore different desktops to GNOME 3.
|Part 17
|Gaming on Linux.
2 comments
Gaming on linux? Are you serious?
Well I am. Linux is vastly underrated as a gaming platform. Of course many big titles aren’t available but there’s still tons of great games out there.