Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Gaming – Part 17

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.

“Can I game on it” is a frequently asked question we hear from Windows users toying with the idea of trying Linux for the first time. Well, the simple answer is yes!

In the eyes of many computer users, Linux is perceived as largely functional, mostly restricted to running servers, office tasks and web browsing. However, a wide and ever growing range of native Linux games are available, but given the range, there are a number of locations where you pick them up. Whatever type of game you like, there’s lots to choose from including the latest games as well as classics and remastered titles.

Ubuntu Software App

The obvious first port of call is the Ubuntu Software app. There’s a specific Gaming category where you’ll find lots of free and open source games.

Ubuntu Software - Games Category

The main virtue is that all the games are easy to install and there’s a good selection.

There’s way too many recommendations to list here. But here’s a few to get you started: 0ad (historical real time strategy), Xonotic (arena-style first person shooter), and Hedgewars (amusing turn-based artillery with fighting hedgehogs).

    1. Well I am. Linux is vastly underrated as a gaming platform. Of course many big titles aren’t available but there’s still tons of great games out there.

