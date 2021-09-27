Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Remote Desktop to Windows from Ubuntu – Part 18

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.

It’s not uncommon for people interested in Linux to have multiple PCs in their home. Hardware comes in different shapes and sizes. They may be notebooks, tablets, home servers, media boxes, even single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi. Some of the devices may be headless (i.e. with no monitor attached). Regardless, with multiple devices, a convenient way to access them all from a central location is with remote desktop software.

This article looks at a common activity; accessing a Windows PC desktop from your new Linux machine over a local home network.

Configure the Linux machine

Before we start, we should install any system updates with the command:

$ sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Our recommended remote desktop client under Ubuntu is Remmina. By default, Ubuntu comes with this client already installed. Remmina has support for VNC and RDP protocols, the latter we’ll use to remotely control a Windows server. If you’re uninstalled the software or using a Debian/Ubuntu distro where it’s not preinstalled, type:

$ sudo apt install remmina

Start Remmina from the Dash or the command-line. Here’s an image you’ll see when you first start up the software.

Remmina offers several types of connections, including RDP, which is used to connect to Windows-based computers, and VNC, which is used to connect to Linux machines. As you can see in the top-left corner above, Remmina’s default setting is RDP.

We’ll need to configure a connection, but we first need to configure the Windows machine.

