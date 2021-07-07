Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Open Source Replacements for Proprietary Windows Desktop Software – Part 8

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.

In the previous article in this series we showed how easy it is to install software in Linux. You’ve decided to try Linux but need to make sure your software requirements are met.

Let’s consider popular Windows proprietary software. In this article we recommend great open source replacements that run under Linux.

Office Suite

Probably the best known office suite under Windows is Microsoft Office. Microsoft has made it clear that it sees the desktop office suite future on the cloud with its Microsoft 365 subscription service.

LibreOffice

Steer clear of monthly subscription fees and proprietary software. With LibreOffice you get an excellent office suite that is free and open source goodness.

Coming from a Windows background, you’ll no doubt have amassed a large archive of documents stored in Microsoft Word (.doc and .docx), Excel (.xls, xlsx), PowerPoint (.ppt, .pptx) and Publisher. Fortunately, LibreOffice is compatible with these document formats. It’s DOCX is saved in native 2013/2016/2019 mode. This greatly improves interoperability across multiple MS Office versions.

But LibreOffice goes much further with its native support for a modern and open standard, the Open Document Format (ODF). ODF 1.3’s most important new features are document digital signatures and OpenPGP-based XML document encryption. The new ODF also boasts improvements in change tracking, and elements first pages, text, numbers, and charts.

LibreOffice is already installed in Ubuntu 21.04, so you’re ready set to create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations from the off.

There are other open source office suites available. But we recommend you explore LibreOffice. You’ll probably find it meets all your needs and more besides.

Page 2 – Web Browser

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Office Suite

Page 2 – Web Browser

Page 3 – Media Player

Page 4 – Email Client

Page 5 – Image Viewer

Page 6 – Photo and Image Editor

Page 7 – Audio Editor

Page 8 – Video Editor

Page 9 – PDF Viewer

All articles in this series:

Linux For Starters Part 1 What is Linux? Why use Linux? What do I need? Part 2 Choose a Linux distribution meeting your specific needs and requirements. Part 3 Make a bootable Ubuntu USB stick in Windows. Part 4 We show you how to install Ubuntu 21.04 on your hard disk. Part 5 Things to do after installing Ubuntu. Part 6 Navigating your way around the Desktop. Part 7 Updating the system, install new software. Part 8 Recommended open source replacements for proprietary Windows desktop software.



