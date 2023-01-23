Essential System Utilities: WTF – terminal dashboard

Essential System Utilities is a series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems.
The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table at the bottom.
WTF (also known as ‘wtfutil’) is billed as “the personal information dashboard for your terminal”. The idea is that you’ve got easy access to important but infrequently-needed stats and data. WTF is published under an open source license. This tool is written in Go.
Installation
We tested WTF in Manjaro. There’s a convenient package in the Arch User Repository which installed with no fuss or bother.
As this is open source software, you can install the program from the source code. Just make a clone of the repository, issue the command
make build from the newly created directory. If you’re feeling a little adventurous you can run via Docker.
By default WTF looks in a
~/.config/wtf/ directory for a YAML file called
config.yml. If the
~/.config/wtf/ directory doesn’t exist, WTF will create that directory on start-up, and then display instructions for creating a new configuration file.
YAML is a data representation language with syntax. If you’re not confident in editing YAML files, take a look at the example config files from the project’s GitHub repository. Many popular editors and IDEs support the language either inbuilt or via plugins.
WTF is cross-platform software. Besides Linux, the software runs on MacOS. Our testing is confined to Linux only.
WTF
|Personal information dashboard for your terminal