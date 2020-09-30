Essential System Utils

Excellent System Utilities: CPU-X – system profiler tool

A system profiler is a utility that presents information about the hardware attached to a computer. Having access to information about your hardware can be indispensable when you need to establish exactly what hardware is installed in your machine. For example, the information helps a technical support individual diagnose problems, or help evaluate whether a system will support certain software or hardware.

This type of software lets individuals establish hardware details without opening the computer case. This may not be an option if you do not have direct access to the hardware, relying on the internet to connect to the machine. System profilers let you remotely interrogate a system.

In Windows circles, CPU-Z is a popular freeware tool that gathers information on the main devices of a system without having to conduct technical and manual searching. CPU-Z lays out the raw technical data out to read in easy-to-read tables and is well presented.

CPU-X is a similar tool to CPU-Z but differs in a few important ways. First, CPU-X is free and open source software. Second, it’s a tool designed for Linux. It can be used in graphical mode (GTK) or in text-based mode (NCurses or dump).

Installation

On our Manjaro systems, CPU-X is present in the Official Repositories. Installation is therefore trivial.

The project provides support for Debian, openSUSE, and Ubuntu.

What if there’s not a convenient package in your distribution? You’ve got unfettered access to the source code, so you can compile the program for yourself. It’s not difficult.

An easier solution is to use the project’s official AppImage. AppImage is a format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. All that’s required is to download the AppImage, and make the file executable.

