SpMp – YouTube music client with a focus on customization

If you frequently listen to music with YouTube, you may prefer a dedicated YouTube music player on your desktop.

We recently reviewed AudioTube, software which lets us search and listen to YouTube Music without needing a web browser. LinuxLinks was emailed by Dan Nowak who suggested we look at an alternative, SpMp. Thanks Dan for your suggestion.

Like AudioTube, SpMp is a free and open source YouTube music client. It focuses on customization of colours and song metadata.

Installation

We evaluated SpMp using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the ubiquitous Ubuntu.

With Manjaro, Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool) lets us install SpMp from a Flatpak. And there’s also a package in the Arch User Repository. We went with the Flatpak.

Flatpak is not our preferred method of installation, but it makes the process very simple, and it’s distro-agnostic.

SpMp is cross-platform software. Besides Linux and Android, it runs under Windows. We only tested the software under Linux.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation and Summary

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction and Installation

Page 2 – In Operation and Summary