5 Best Free and Open Source Linux Font Renderers

In the days when Linux was a fledgling operating system, font handling was often identified as a major weakness. It was true that Linux then had problems with dealing with TrueType fonts, its font subsystem was prehistoric compared to its competitors, there was a dearth of decent fonts, difficulties in adding and configuring fonts made it almost impossible for beginners to improve matters for themselves, and jagged fonts with no anti-aliasing just added to a rather amateurish looking desktop.
Fortunately, the situation is considerably better these days, with a better quality of user interface typography. With the continuing improving FreeType font engine producing high quality output, natively supporting scalable font formats like TrueType, Linux is making great strides.
This article focuses on font renderers for Linux. Font rendering is the process by which operating systems take text and turn it into display text.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Click the links in the table below to learn more about each renderer.
|Font Tools
|HarfBuzz
|OpenType text shaping engine
|FreeType
|Small and efficient software font engine
|LibICU
|Libraries for Unicode and internationalization
|Fontconfig
|Library for configuring and customizing font access
|FriBidi
|Implementation of the Unicode Bidirectional Algorithm
