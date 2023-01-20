Software to help you sleep

Linux Candy: Relaxator – relax to soothing sounds

Software, Utilities

Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands! Both feet too if you’re sufficiently pliant.

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open-source software in this series.

Relaxator is a small utility that’s designed to do one thing — listen to soothing sounds. This free and open source utility is written in Vala.

Installation

We installed the software using flatpak.

$ flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Issue the following command to run the program:

$ flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

In Operation

Here’s an image of Relaxator.

Relaxator

There are 9 icons which let you listen to soothing sounds. From top left to bottom right, the sounds are from the forest, night, waves, rain, fire, cat, city, stream, and train.

In the image above, we’re listening to rain (oh the irony, it’s always raining here). But we can listen to multiple sounds at once creating our own unique soothing experience.

Summary

Think of the utility as a wellbeing app. The program is designed simply to help you relieve accumulated stress and relax.

It’s a way of unwinding at the end of a busy day and may help you get to sleep.

It’s possible to replace the sounds if you want. Alternatively, you could just copy the sound files (they are stored in Ogg format) from the project’s GitHub page and listen to them with any music player.

Website: github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Support:
Developer: Alex Kryuchkov
License: GNU General Public License v3.0

Relaxator is written in Vala. Learn Vala with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

