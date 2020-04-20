Linux Candy: gti – typo-based curio inspired by Steam Locomotive

Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!!

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open-source software in this series.

gti is intended to catch accidental typos of ‘gti’ instead of ‘git’. It displays an animation of a car driving by, and then launches git. Any parameters or arguments given to gti are passed through to git.

gti is a tiny C program, written in a mere 329 lines of code. It’s just an inoffensive bit of fun that might raise a smile now and then, particularly important in these trying times.

Installation

You really don’t need my help in installing gti. If the program is not available as a package for your distribution, you can compile the source. There won’t be any problems even if you’ve never compiled a program ever. Just read the project’s README.md file. I’m not going to insult your intelligence with a step-by-step walkthrough.

In Operation

In the very short video below, I show the results you’ll see if you mistype git. Ironically, the video shows my attempt to clone gti’s project repository. Of course, I already have gti installed on the system.

The program is user friendly 🙂 After all, even though I mistype the git command, the software kindly ran the correct command.

Summary

gti seeks inspiration from Steam Locomotive, which is also featured in our Linux Candy series. Both offer very basic animation in your terminal. Both raise a smile on each evocation.

Unlike Steam Locomotive, gti doesn’t offer any command-line options. So you won’t see any flying cars, or passengers crying for help.

At least there’s no pretense that the software is going to cure your mistyping.

There’s even a man page. I’ve seen substantial projects with less documentation!

Website: r-wos.org/hacks/gti

Support: GitHub Code Repository

Developer: Richard Wossal

License: MIT-like License

gti is written in C. Learn C with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

Complete list of articles in this series:

Linux Candy WallGen Generate HQ poly wallpapers with a few arguments. ASCIIQuarium Embrace marine life from the terminal with beautiful ASCII art ponysay cowsay reimplemention for ponies cacafire Color ASCII fire Ternimal Animated lifeform in the terminal lolcat Rainbows and unicorns CMatrix ncurses program that simulates the display from “The Matrix” nyancat Terminal-based Pop Tart Cat Animation xcowsay Displays a cow on your desktop with message tetris Tile-matching puzzle video game in your terminal Steam Locomotive C program written in 295 lines. It's harmless fun gti Typo-based curio inspired by Steam Locomotive oneko Animal chasing fun Boxes Command line ASCII boxes Buoh Online strips comics reader pipes.sh Animated pipes terminal screensaver Variety Wallpaper manager supporting many desktops and wallpaper sources eDEX-UI Sci-fi computer terminal emulator and system monitor XDecorations Add some festive cheer to your desktop Evolvotron Interactive generative art Hollywood Fill your console with Hollywood melodrama technobabble

Related articles