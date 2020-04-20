Linux Candy: gti – typo-based curio inspired by Steam Locomotive

Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!!
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open-source software in this series.
gti is intended to catch accidental typos of ‘gti’ instead of ‘git’. It displays an animation of a car driving by, and then launches git. Any parameters or arguments given to gti are passed through to git.
gti is a tiny C program, written in a mere 329 lines of code. It’s just an inoffensive bit of fun that might raise a smile now and then, particularly important in these trying times.
Installation
You really don’t need my help in installing gti. If the program is not available as a package for your distribution, you can compile the source. There won’t be any problems even if you’ve never compiled a program ever. Just read the project’s README.md file. I’m not going to insult your intelligence with a step-by-step walkthrough.
In Operation
In the very short video below, I show the results you’ll see if you mistype git. Ironically, the video shows my attempt to clone gti’s project repository. Of course, I already have gti installed on the system.
The program is user friendly 🙂 After all, even though I mistype the git command, the software kindly ran the correct command.
Summary
gti seeks inspiration from Steam Locomotive, which is also featured in our Linux Candy series. Both offer very basic animation in your terminal. Both raise a smile on each evocation.
Unlike Steam Locomotive, gti doesn’t offer any command-line options. So you won’t see any flying cars, or passengers crying for help.
At least there’s no pretense that the software is going to cure your mistyping.
There’s even a man page. I’ve seen substantial projects with less documentation!
Website: r-wos.org/hacks/gti
Support: GitHub Code Repository
Developer: Richard Wossal
License: MIT-like License
gti is written in C. Learn C with our recommended free books and free tutorials.
Complete list of articles in this series:
|Linux Candy
|WallGen
|Generate HQ poly wallpapers with a few arguments.
|ASCIIQuarium
|Embrace marine life from the terminal with beautiful ASCII art
|ponysay
|cowsay reimplemention for ponies
|cacafire
|Color ASCII fire
|Ternimal
|Animated lifeform in the terminal
|lolcat
|Rainbows and unicorns
|CMatrix
|ncurses program that simulates the display from “The Matrix”
|nyancat
|Terminal-based Pop Tart Cat Animation
|xcowsay
|Displays a cow on your desktop with message
|tetris
|Tile-matching puzzle video game in your terminal
|Steam Locomotive
|C program written in 295 lines. It's harmless fun
|gti
|Typo-based curio inspired by Steam Locomotive
|oneko
|Animal chasing fun
|Boxes
|Command line ASCII boxes
|Buoh
|Online strips comics reader
|pipes.sh
|Animated pipes terminal screensaver
|Variety
|Wallpaper manager supporting many desktops and wallpaper sources
|eDEX-UI
|Sci-fi computer terminal emulator and system monitor
|XDecorations
|Add some festive cheer to your desktop
|Evolvotron
|Interactive generative art
|Hollywood
|Fill your console with Hollywood melodrama technobabble