Linux Candy: christmasfetch – a festive command-line utility

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.
Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.
As Christmas is fast approaching, it’s the right time for a small festive utility. Step forward christmasfetch. It’s free and open source software written in the Go programming language.
Installation
First, clone the project’s GitHub repository:
$ git clone https://github.com/mattishere/christmasfetch
Change into the newly created directory:
$ cd christmasfetch
Build the software with the command:
$ go build -o christmasfetch main.go
The only step left is to (optionally) move the christmasfetch executable to a directory on your PATH such as /usr/local/bin:
$ sudo cp christmasfetch /usr/local/bin
There’s some configuration available. You may want to generate any missing configuration files with the command:
$ christmasfetch --gen-config
