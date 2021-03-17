Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Translate

Google has a firm grip with their products and services ubiquitous on the desktop. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there can be questions about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

In this series, we’ll explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We’ll recommend open source solutions.

Google Translate is a multilingual neural machine translation service that translates text and websites from one language into another.

It offers a website interface, a mobile app, and an application programming interface that helps developers build browser extensions and software applications.

What open source alternatives are available? Unfortunately, there’s a very limited range and none offers the breadth of languages that Google Translate supports.

Out of the open source solutions, we suggest Apertium. This is a machine translation platform, initially aimed at related-language pairs but expanded to deal with more divergent language pairs (such as English-Catalan). There are 51 language pairs which are mature, and their GitHub repositories contain other language pairs in development.

The platform provides a language-independent machine translation engine, tools to manage the linguistic data necessary to build a machine translation system for a given language pair and linguistic data for a growing number of language pairs.

Another useful open source translation solution is LibreTranslate. It’s built on top of Argos Translate. Unlike other APIs, it doesn’t rely on proprietary providers such as Google or Azure to perform translations.

