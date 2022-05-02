Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Forms

Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.

Google Forms is a survey administration software included as part of the free, web-based Google Docs Editors suite.

Google Forms is proprietary software. We recommend the following free and open source alternatives.

1. SurveyJS

SurveyJS is a modern way to add surveys and forms to your website.

It has versions for Angular, jQuery, knockout, react and vue.

2. OhMyForm

OhMyForm lets you create stunning embedded forms for recruiting, market research, surveys and more.

3. LimeSurvey

LimeSurvey allows users to quickly create intuitive, powerful online forms and surveys that can work for anyone from small business to large business. The survey software is self-guiding for the respondents.

Advanced features like branching and multiple question types make it a valuable partner for survey-creation.

4. Nextcloud Forms

Nextcloud Forms lets you can create as many forms, with as many questions, and shared with as many people as you like – without any limitations. The Forms app lets you choose from a range of question types such as checkboxes, multiple choice, dropdowns, short answer and long text.

All articles in this series:

