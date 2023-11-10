Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google News

Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.

Google News is a news aggregator service. It offers a continuous flow of links to articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

We recommend the best free and open source alternatives that let you create your own news aggregator service.

1. Akregator

Akregator is a news feed reader for KDE. It enables you to follow news sites, blogs and other RSS/Atom-enabled websites without the need to manually check for updates using a web browser.

It allows you to quickly browse through hundreds of thousands of internet feeds in a quick, efficient, and familiar way.

2. Liferea

Liferea is a news aggregator for online news feeds. It supports the major feed formats including RSS/RDF and Atom and can import and export subscription lists in OPML format.

Liferea is intended to be a fast, easy to use, and easy to install news aggregator for GTK+ that can be used with the GNOME desktop.

3. NewsFlash

NewsFlash is a program designed to complement an already existing web-based RSS reader account.

NewsFlash combines all the advantages of web based services like syncing across all your devices with everything you expect from a modern desktop program: Desktop notifications, fast search and filtering, tagging, handy keyboard shortcuts and having access to all your articles as long as you like.

For other news aggregators, check out our roundup.

All articles in this series: