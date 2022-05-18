Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Drawings

Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.

Google Drawings is diagramming software included as part of the web-based Google Docs Editors suite. Create and edit flowcharts, organizational charts, website wireframes, mind maps, concept maps, and other types of diagrams online while collaborating with other users in real-time.

While this suite is available to use without charge, it’s proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Inkscape

Inkscape is an excellent tool for illustrators, designers, artists, and web designers.

It offers a great range of drawing tools, a powerful text tool, bezier and spiro curves, all combined with a wide file format compatibility.

Inkscape sports capabilities similar to Abode Illustrator. Unlike Illustrator, Inkscape is free and open source software. Say goodbye to subscription software.

2. Dia

Dia can be used to draw many different kinds of diagrams. It offers special objects to help draw entity relationship diagrams, UML diagrams of various types, flowcharts, network diagrams, and simple circuits. It’s also possible to add support for new shapes by writing simple XML files, using a subset of SVG to draw the shape.

3. diagrams.net

Diagrams.net (previously known as draw.io) is an online and desktop diagram software. It’s used to draw flowcharts, network diagrams, block diagrams, electrical circuit diagrams to create UML, as an Er diagram tool, for design. It supports saving files to cloud services.

There’s a desktop version for Linux and other operating systems.

4. LibreOffice – Draw

LibreOffice is an open source software office suite developed by The Document Foundation that is compatible with other major office suites and available on a variety of platforms. It is a feature-packed and mature desktop productivity package.

One of the constituent application of the LibreOffice suite is LibreOffice Draw. This is a vector graphics editor and diagramming tool. It can also carry out operations on raster graphics (pixels) such as photographs. With Draw, users can create a wide variety of graphical images.

5. sK1

sK1 is an open source cross-platform vector graphics editor. The major feature of sK1 is a professional precise printing and prepress ready PDF output.

Sadly the lead developer of sK1 passed away from COVID-19.

