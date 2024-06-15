Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Chrome Remote Desktop

Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.

Google Chrome Remote Desktop is a remote desktop software tool that allows a user to remotely control another computer’s desktop through a proprietary protocol.

While the software is available for Linux, it’s proprietary software.

Here’s our verdict on some great free and open source alternatives to Google Chrome Remote Desktop.

1. Remmina

Remmina (formerly known as Grdc) is a remote desktop connection client that can view and control a desktop session running on another system.

It can connect to a VNC platform (using libvncserver0) as well as to windows terminal servers (with rdesktop).

2. RustDesk

RustDesk is remote desktop allowing maintenance of computers and other devices. The software aims for simplicity and ease-of-use, being designed to work out of the box.

If you want to access computers via a public network, normally a go-between is necessary. RustDesk uses a rendezvous/relay server which knows the clients’ ID and how to contact them. RustDesk provides its own relay servers without any payment which are hosted on virtual private servers, but you can also set up your own which lets you design your remote infrastructure.

3. Veyon

Veyon is open source software that lets you monitor and control a group of computers (e.g. classrooms) on a central computer (e.g. an instructor’s computer) and use various features and modes.

Veyon can be used transparently in different environments. This means a teacher computer running Linux can easily access student computers running Windows and vice versa. Veyon provides an user interface which has been optimized for easy use and fast access to all important features.

