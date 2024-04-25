Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.

Blogger is an online content management system which enables its users to write blog with time-stamped entries. The service is owned by Google.

We recommend the best free and open source alternatives to Blogger.

1. Drupal

Drupal is a free and open-source platform and content management system written in PHP for building dynamic web sites offering a broad range of features and services including user administration, publishing workflow, discussion capabilities, news aggregation, metadata functionalities using controlled vocabularies and XML publishing for content sharing purposes.

Equipped with a powerful blend of features and configurability, Drupal can support a diverse range of web projects ranging from personal weblogs to large community-driven sites.

2. Joomla

Joomla is an award-winning free content management system (CMS), which enables people to build Web sites and powerful online applications.

The system includes features such as page caching to improve performance, printable versions of pages, RSS feeds, news flashes, blogs, polls, website searching, and language internationalization.

3. WordPress

WordPress is a high quality blog publishing application. The software was born out of a desire for an elegant, well-architectured personal publishing system built on PHP and MySQL.

WordPress is renowned for, and advertises, its “five-minute installation” process, to highlight the fact that the software is simple to install. At the same time, WordPress has a very impressive set of features.

There are a wealth of other high quality content management systems, which can be found in the section covering Web CMS in our Web Applications roundups.

