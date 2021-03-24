Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Calendar

Google has a firm grip with their products and services ubiquitous on the desktop. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there can be questions about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

In this series, we’ll explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We’ll recommend open source solutions.

Google Calendar is a time-management and scheduling calendar service developed by Google.

It offers tons of features and makes it easy to keep track of life’s important events all in one place.

But what are the alternatives?

Our strongest recommendation goes to Nextcloud. You probably think of Nextcloud as client-server software for file hosting. But there’s a lot more to the service as a personal cloud storage. It also offers an excellent calendaring app, together with a photo gallery, text editor, and more.

Nextcloud has all the essential features we want from a calendar. There’s things like color-coding, private and public events, importing and exporting .ics files, repeating events, location tags, descriptions, and more.

Another attribute that makes Nextcloud a strong competitor to Google Calendar is that you aren’t tied to using Nextcloud on all your devices, as it uses open specifications.

Nextcloud can be installed on your own server or hosting account, or join an existing Nextcloud provider’s server. There’s always the option of paying for a private instance.

What other options are there? Linux has a good selection of open source personal information managers that offer calendar functionality. We particularly like Kontact and Evolution. The former is designed for KDE, the latter for GNOME, but both work well on any desktop environment. And if prefer the command-line, there’s nothing finer than calcurse.

If you’re a big fan of Thunderbird (email software), there’s a useful extension that adds calendar functionality to Thunderbird called Lightning Calendar. With this add-on, users can create your own calendars, subscribe to calendars on the web and manage their own schedule, all within Thunderbird. Lightning also includes a Task manager that allows users to manage an integrated calendar and to-do list.

All articles in this series:

Alternatives to Google's Products and Services Gmail Email is an essential activity and starts the ball rolling in this series Maps Web mapping service offering satellite imagery, aerial photography, street maps + Photos Store your images in the cloud for convenient access from anywhere Translate Multilingual neural machine translation service Calendar Manage your busy life with a digital calendar

