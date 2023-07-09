Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Password Manager

Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.

Google Password Manager is a password manager built into Chrome and Android devices. While it’s free to use it’s published under a proprietary license with little information about security used.

We recommend free and open source alternatives to Google Password Manager.

1. KeePassXC

KeePassXC is targeted at people with high demands on secure personal data management. It sports a light interface. The software is a cross-platform community fork of KeePassX.

The software lets users store their passwords securely and auto-type them into their everyday websites and applications.

The goal of the project is to extend and enhance KeePass new features and bugfixes to provide a feature-rich, fully cross-platform and modern open-source password manager.

2. Bitwarden

Bitwarden is a secure and free password manager for all of your devices.

The software stores all of your logins in an encrypted vault that syncs across all of your devices. Since it’s fully encrypted before it ever leaves your device, only you have access to your data. Data is sealed with AES-256 bit encryption, salted hashing, and PBKDF2 SHA-256.

3. Buttercup

Buttercup is a simple password manager based on NodeJS. It’s an assistant for helping you store all of your login credentials. Buttercup helps you keep your accounts safe and assists you when you want to log in – all you need to do is remember just one password: your master password.

Buttercup uses very strong encryption to protect your sensitive details under a single master password.

