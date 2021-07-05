Best Free Alternatives to YouTube

Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

In this series, we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything.

YouTube is a video-sharing website, created in February 2005, and purchased by Google in November 2006. The web service lets billions of people find, watch, and share originally-created videos. It displays a wide variety of user-generated and corporate media video. It also offers a forum for people to communicate with others around the world, and acts as a distribution platform.

YouTube has over 2 billion monthly logged-in users with people watching over a billion hours of video a day. These are mind-boggling numbers.

With such popularity, it’s not surprising that YouTube runs into issues. Some are more worrying than others. In particular, YouTube has encountered a number of privacy issues. For example, Google is facing a legal battle for allegedly breaching the privacy and data rights of under-13s in the UK. It has also faced numerous challenges and criticisms in its attempts to deal with copyright issues.

What open source alternatives are available for YouTube?

Our recommended open source solution is PeerTube, This aims to be a decentralized and free/libre alternative to video broadcasting services. It’s powered by ActivityPub and WebTorrent. There’s no vendor lock-in. PeerTube allows you to upload your videos to a platform that you choose by yourself. And each community can help each other by caching one another’s videos. Each platform has its own terms of service, moderation and federation policies.

The service offers video streaming including live streaming. Users can follow their favorite channels from PeerTube without having to create an account. There’s no mining your data!

WebTorrent Desktop is a peer-to-peer (P2P) streaming torrent client for node.js and the web browser. The app never sends any personally identifying information, nor does it track which torrents you add.

It bridges the two networks of WebRTC-based WebTorrent and TCP/UDP-based BitTorrent simultaneously. While WebTorrent isn’t limited only to video it’s the software’s main focus. It’s fast, offers the ability to download multiple torrents simultaneously, and exposes files as streams.

This cross-platform streaming app is written in JavaScript.

