Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.

Google Tasks is a task management application which lets users manage, capture, and edit their tasks. It’s included with Google Workspace.

We recommend the best free and open source alternatives to Google Tasks.

1. Taskwarrior

Taskwarrior is a Getting Things Done, todo list, task management, command line utility with a multitude of features.

2. Makagiga

Makagiga is an easy-to-use, cross-platform application for doing a variety of tasks, such as text editing, todo listing, RSS reading, and simple image viewing.

3. TreeSheets

TreeSheets is a versatile tool that organizes data. It’s suitable for any kind of data organization, such as todo lists, calendars, project management, brainstorming, organizing ideas, planning, requirements gathering, presentation of information, and more.

4. Planner

Planner lets you collect your ideas and organize them.

It offers good calendar functionality, as well as the ability to visualize events and effectively plan your day.

For other good open source task management applications, check out this roundup.

