Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Sheets

Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.

Google Sheets is a spreadsheet program included as part of the free, web-based Google Docs Editors suite.

Google Sheets is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. LibreOffice Calc

LibreOffice Calc is a component of LibreOffice, a hugely popular office suite that’s compatible with other major office suites. We like the Function menu in the spreadsheet editor displays functions in a clear outline form. Its charts are clear and elegant even when processing complex data.

2. OpenOffice.org Calc

Calc is the spreadsheet component of OpenOffice.org. Like any spreadsheet, you can enter and manipulate data.

The software offers good functionality including:

Functions, which can be used to create formulas to perform complex calculations on data.

Database functions, to arrange, store, and filter data.

Dynamic charts including Bubble Charts and Filled Net Charts.

Macros, for recording and executing repetitive tasks; scripting languages supported include OpenOffice.org Basic, Python, BeanShell, and JavaScript.

Ability to open, edit, and save Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.

Import and export of spreadsheets in multiple formats, including HTML, CSV, PDF, and PostScript.

3. Gnumeric

Gnumeric is another excellent free and open source spreadsheet application. The software aims to offer high accuracy computations, expressive graphs, and a wide range of statistical analysis tools.

Gnumeric helps you keep track of information in lists, organize numeric values in columns and rows, perform and update complex calculations by defining each step of the calculation and modifying particular steps subsequently. The software can create and display or print graphical plots of data using bar plots, line graphs, pie charts or radar charts, implement complex optimization modeling or perform many other tasks involving numbers, dates, times, names or other data.

4. Calligra Sheets

Calligra Sheets is a fully-featured calculation and spreadsheet tool. It’s a competent tool to create and calculate various business-related spreadsheets, such as income and expenditure, employee working hours, etc. It’s not as strong as the other software featured here, but still worth investigating.

All articles in this series:

