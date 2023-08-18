Google has a firm grip with their products and services ubiquitous on the desktop. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there can be questions about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.

Google Fonts is a computer font and web font service. It offers font families and an interactive web directory for browsing the library. The library of 1561 open source font families also offers APIs for use via CSS and Android.

We explore the best free and open source alternatives to Google Fonts.

1. Font Manager

Font Manager is a useful utility that enables users to easily manage fonts on their system.

This application is not intended to be a professional-grade font management solution, but instead it’s a simple tool suitable for the needs of most desktop users.

2. Fontmatrix

Fontmatrix is a manager built with the kind of features and abilities graphic designers, layout professionals along with others have felt necessary, but modernized with some new touches. The software is targeted at adventurous graphic designers and typesetters who need to manage lots of fonts for their work.

3. fontpreview

fontpreview is a useful utility to quickly search and preview fonts installed on your system. Don’t think of shell scripts as mundane and boring. This one combines power, flexibility, and isn’t tied to any specific desktop environment.

4. Open Source Fonts

We’re curating a compilation of the finest open source fonts available. Here’s an image of Hack, a workhorse typeface for source code.

All articles in this series: