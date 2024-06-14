Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Charts

Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.

Google Charts lets users visualize data on their website. It offers a wide range of ready-to-use chart types. The most common way to use Google Charts is with JavaScript that’s embedded in a web page. The software is proprietary.

Here’s our verdict on some great free and open source alternatives to Google Charts.

1. JupyterLab

JupyterLab is an extensible open source environment for interactive and reproducible computing, based on the Jupyter Notebook and Architecture.

JupyterLab is the next-generation user interface for Project Jupyter. It provides the same building blocks of the classic Jupyter Notebook (notebook, terminal, text editor, file browser, rich outputs, etc.) in a flexible and powerful user interface.

2. Bokeh

Bokeh is an interactive visualization library that targets modern web browsers for presentation. It renders plots using HTML canvas and provides many mechanisms for interactivity.

Bokeh provides elegant, concise construction of versatile graphics with high-performance interactivity over ve

3. Pretzel

Pretzel is billed as a modern replacement for Jupyter Notebooks.

It’s a fork of Jupyter with the goal to improve Jupyter’s capabilities. It uses your existing Jupyter extensions, settings and keybindings, to ease migrating over to Pretzel.

It includes AI code generation using GPT-4o by default for its AI model.

4. D3

D3 (or D3.js) is a JavaScript library for visualizing data.

Its low-level approach built on web standards offers unparalleled flexibility in authoring dynamic, data-driven graphics. For more than a decade D3 has powered groundbreaking and award-winning visualizations, become a foundational building block of higher-level chart libraries, and fostered a vibrant community of data practitioners around the world.

There are LOTS of other alternatives which make it easy to generate charts for embedding in websites. For example, please visit: Python Visualization Packages, and Plotting Tools.

