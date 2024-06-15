Na_Nov_02

Blueboat – multi-tenant serverless JavaScript runtime

Web Apps

Blueboat is an all-in-one, multi-tenant serverless JavaScript runtime.

Blueboat comes with support for encoding, parsing, and transforming different kinds of data, and provides native access to popular external services. All built-in and implemented in Rust, so you don’t have to pull in heavy third-party JavaScript libraries.

This is free and open source software.

Features include:

  • Transactional key-value store, message queues, and reliable event streaming to the client. All directly accessible from JavaScript.
  • Secure and efficient multi-tenancy – apps are isolated from each other with multiple layers of security: V8 isolates, user and process boundaries, and seccomp. With efficient copy-on-write fork() on Linux, we are able to reduce multi-tenancy overhead to a minimum.

Website: github.com/losfair/blueboat
Support:
Developer: Heyang Zhou
License: Apache License 2.0

Blueboat is written in Rust and TypeScript. Learn Rust with our recommended free books and free tutorials. Learn TypeScript with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

Return to JavaScript Runtime Environments

