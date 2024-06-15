Blueboat – multi-tenant serverless JavaScript runtime

Blueboat is an all-in-one, multi-tenant serverless JavaScript runtime.

Blueboat comes with support for encoding, parsing, and transforming different kinds of data, and provides native access to popular external services. All built-in and implemented in Rust, so you don’t have to pull in heavy third-party JavaScript libraries.

This is free and open source software.

Features include:

Transactional key-value store, message queues, and reliable event streaming to the client. All directly accessible from JavaScript.

Secure and efficient multi-tenancy – apps are isolated from each other with multiple layers of security: V8 isolates, user and process boundaries, and seccomp. With efficient copy-on-write fork() on Linux, we are able to reduce multi-tenancy overhead to a minimum.

Website: github.com/losfair/blueboat

Support:

Developer: Heyang Zhou

License: Apache License 2.0

