Blueboat – multi-tenant serverless JavaScript runtime

Blueboat is an all-in-one, multi-tenant serverless JavaScript runtime.
Blueboat comes with support for encoding, parsing, and transforming different kinds of data, and provides native access to popular external services. All built-in and implemented in Rust, so you don’t have to pull in heavy third-party JavaScript libraries.
This is free and open source software.
Features include:
- Transactional key-value store, message queues, and reliable event streaming to the client. All directly accessible from JavaScript.
- Secure and efficient multi-tenancy – apps are isolated from each other with multiple layers of security: V8 isolates, user and process boundaries, and seccomp. With efficient copy-on-write fork() on Linux, we are able to reduce multi-tenancy overhead to a minimum.
Website: github.com/losfair/blueboat
Support:
Developer: Heyang Zhou
License: Apache License 2.0
Blueboat is written in Rust and TypeScript. Learn Rust with our recommended free books and free tutorials. Learn TypeScript with our recommended free books and free tutorials.
