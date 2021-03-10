Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Photos

Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

In this series, we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We’ll recommend open source solutions.

Google Photos lets you store your images in the cloud for convenient access from anywhere. Undeniably, the service offers lots of useful tools, but it’s difficult to shake the sinking feeling that Google is analysing your pictures.

What do we recommend if you have any privacy concerns regarding your pictures?

Our strongest recommendation goes to Piwigo. It’s a sublime open source photo gallery software for the web. You can add photos with the web form, any FTP client or a desktop application like digiKam, Shotwell, Lightroom or mobile applications. The software is designed for organisations, teams and individuals. Source code is available, editable, auditable and extendable thanks to plugins and themes.

Piwigo offers a good range of features includes albums hierarchy, batch management, permissions control which let you make your photos private and decide who can see each of them.

Another open source and decentralized alternative to Google Photos is Recall. You can create a free account with Blockstack, but you can change storage provider at any time. We like that the service is really easy to use.

For other alternatives, we’ve covered the best open source web photo gallery solutions.

All articles in this series:

