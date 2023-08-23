Awesome Linux Game Tools: GOverlay

Awesome Linux Game Tools is a series of reviews showcasing the finest tools for Linux gamers.

GOverlay is a GUI tool used to manage MangoHud, vkBasalt and ReplaySorcery on Linux. It’s free and open source software.

We recently covered MangoHud, a Vulkan and OpenGL overlay that helps you monitor FPS, temperatures, CPU/GPU load, and more besides. To configure MangoHud you either need to edit a text file, or use a graphical user interface.

vkBasalt is a Vulkan post processing layer to enhance the visual graphics of games. ReplaySorcery is an instant-replay solution.

Installation

We tested GOverlay on the Manjaro distro. There are source, binary, and git packages in the Arch User Repository. Building the source package proceeded smoothly without any issues whatsoever. That’s how it should be.

If you’re not running Linux, you’re still catered for. There are packages available for Fedora, openSUSE, Solus, Debian/Ubuntu, and other distros.

For MangoHud, the software includes multi GPU support with PCIDEV option, as well as vertical and horizontal HUD orientation.

