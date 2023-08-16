Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Help Viewer

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Help Viewer is a WebKit based HTML viewer for macOS aimed at displaying help files and other documentation.

Help Viewer is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source software.

1. Man Pages

Your system comes with a whole collection of system reference manuals (known as man pages). There’s a man page for each command or program.

2. tldr

The system’s man pages contain a wealth of useful information. But sometimes it’s hard to see the wood for the trees. Even experienced users can be bamboozled by the sheer complexity of some man pages. Many tools have been in development for decades and have, over time, had feature upon feature added. Some commands and programs have a huge number of options.

Step forward tldr. It’s a really useful utility for anyone new to Linux. It sorts the information so you see the most common options first. Seldom used options aren’t even listed. And you get useful practical examples of how to use specific options.

There are lots of alternatives to man and tldr. Read this roundup for more choices.

3. Ubuntu Desktop Guide

The Ubuntu Desktop Guide gives you a tour of Ubuntu desktop features, answers your computer-related questions, and provides tips on using your computer effectively.

The guide is divided into small, task-oriented topics – not chapters. This has the benefit that you’ll find answers to your questions quickly instead of wading through an entire manual.

