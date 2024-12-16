Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Intelligence

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

Apple Intelligence is a personal intelligence system that offers powerful generative models. It brings together writing tools, an image playground, and provides Siri with enhanced action capabilities.

Apple Intelligence is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a cross-platform tool built using Tauri, a framework for building tiny, fast binaries for all major desktop platforms.

2. Easy Diffusion

Easy Diffusion claims to be the easiest 1-click solution to create beautiful artwork with no tech knowledge. And the claim is fully justified. Stable Diffusion is a latent text-to-image diffusion model. Recent improvements include support for SDXL, ControlNet, multiple LoRA files, and embeddings.

3. SEPIA Framework

SEPIA is a server-based, extendable, personal, digital intelligent assistant. The SEPIA-Framework is a collection of open-source modules and tools that form a coherent ecosystem for self-hosted, privacy-compliant, voice-controlled applications and devices.

Think of it as a digital companion that helps you whenever you need it. It is optimized for single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi to run inside your private network but can also be scaled up and hosted as cloud-service.

4. Alpaca

Alpaca is a great Ollama client. Its model manager makes it very easy to pull models direct from the app. And GPU acceleration works out of the box.

Linux has many other awesome open source machine learning and deep learning tools. Check out our reviews of them.

