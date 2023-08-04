Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Archive Utility

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Archive Utility creates and decompresses .zip files and other compressed files. It provides several options for you to have more control over file compression and expansion on Mac.

Archive Utility is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. PeaZip

PeaZip is based on opensource technologies of 7-Zip, p7zip, Brotli, FreeArc, PAQ, Zstandard file compression tools, and on secure file compression and encryption PEA project.

PeaZip provides fast, high compression ratio multi-format archiving to 7Z, ARC, Brotli, BZ2, GZ, PEA, TAR, WIM, Zstandard and ZIP archives (write supported formats), and works as opener / extractor tool for 200+ archive types including ACE, ISO, RAR, ZIPX files, including ability to manage encrypted archives for supported formats.

This software deploys a powerful and complete file manager for editing, viewing, browsing and searching archive files, featuring a wide set of data security functions: strong encryption (AES, Twofish, Serpent), encrypted password manager, optional two-factor authentication (encryption / decryption with password and keyfile), secure delete, and file hashing tools.

2. GNOME Archive Manager

GNOME Archive Manager (previously called File Roller) is an archive manager for the GNOME desktop environment. The software has been in development for more than 20 years. It lets you create and modify archives, view the contents of an archive, view a file contained in the archive, and extract files from the archive.

3. DAR

Disk ARchive (DAR) is a full featured archiver with support for differential backups, slices, compression, ATTR/ACL support. DAR also supports pipes for remote operations, including with ssh. It can remove files during restoration.

This application can store a backup in several files (called “slices” in the following) of a given size, eventually pausing or running a user command/script before starting the next slice.

There are graphical user interfaces available for DAR including KDar, Gdar and DarGUI, although KDar is unmaintained.

