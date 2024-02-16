Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Bluetooth File Exchange

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Apple Bluetooth File Exchange is a utility to view the Public folder on the device, retrieve files from the device, and send files to the device.

Bluetooth File Exchange is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. GNOME Bluetooth

GNOME Bluetooth is a fork of bluez-gnome focused on integration with the GNOME desktop environment.

The bluetooth-sendto command directly to send files to a remote device.

2. Blueman

Blueman is a lightweight GTK+ Bluetooth Manager.

Blueman is designed to provide a simple yet effective means for controlling the BlueZ API and simplifying Bluetooth tasks.

3. bluetuith

bluetuith is a TUI-based Bluetooth connection manager, which can interact with Bluetooth adapters and devices.

It aims to be a replacement to most bluetooth managers, like Blueman.

4. Bluedevil

Bluedevil integrates your Bluetooth devices with your KDE Plasma workspaces.

It depends on bluez5, bluez-obexd, and pulseaudio-module-bluetooth. It can perform file actions on your Bluetooth devices as though they were local directories.

All articles in this series: