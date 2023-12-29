Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple News

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Apple News is a news aggregator application that helps you to stay up to date with news and information.

News is proprietary software but not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. FeedReader

FeedReader is a modern desktop application designed to complement existing web-based RSS accounts.

It combines all the advantages of web based services like synchronization across all your devices with everything you expect from a modern desktop application.

2. Akregator

Akregator is a news feed reader for KDE. It enables you to follow news sites, blogs and other RSS/Atom-enabled websites without the need to manually check for updates using a web browser.

It allows you to quickly browse through hundreds of thousands of internet feeds in a quick, efficient, and familiar way.

3. Liferea

Linux Feed Reader (commonly known as Liferea)is a news aggregator for online news feeds. It supports the major feed formats including RSS/RDF and Atom and can import and export subscription lists in OPML format.

Liferea is intended to be a fast, easy to use, and easy to install news aggregator for GTK+ that can be used with the GNOME desktop.

4. NewsFlash

NewsFlash is a program designed to complement an already existing web-based RSS reader account.

NewsFlash combines all the advantages of web based services like syncing across all your devices with everything you expect from a modern desktop program: Desktop notifications, fast search and filtering, tagging, handy keyboard shortcuts and having access to all your articles as long as you like.

