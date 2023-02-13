Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Contacts

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

Apple Contacts is a computerized address book included with the Apple operating systems iOS, iPadOS and macOS. It includes cloud synchronization capabilities.

Contacts is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. KAddressBook

KAddressBook is an excellent address book manager. It stores all the personal details of your family, friends and other contacts.

This tool supports a wide variety of services, including NextCloud, Kolab, Google Contacts, Microsoft Exchange (EWS) or any standard CalDAV server.

2. CardBook

CardBook is a Thunderbird address book based on the CardDAV and vCard standards. It can also run independently of Thunderbird.

CardBook provides an integrated contact management solution with a fully functional and logical UX and UI.

3. Contacts

Contacts is GNOME’s integrated address book. It organizes your contacts information from all your online and offline sources, providing a centralized place for managing your contacts.

4. Evolution

Evolution provides integrated mail, address book and calendaring functionality to users of the GNOME desktop. Its user interface and feature set are similar to Microsoft Outlook.

